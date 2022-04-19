MIDDLETOWN — The Price is Right Second-Chance Drawing from the Pennsylvania Lottery is now open to players, offering a total of $210,000 in prizes, including money to play the Pennsylvania Lottery online.
Between now and June 9, players may enter any non-winning $1 million The Price is Right scratch-off ticket. Players who enter their eligible scratch-off tickets have a chance to win one top prize of $50,000, one prize of $25,000, one of three prizes of $10,000, one of three prizes of $5,000, and one of 50 prizes of $100 that can be used to play online.
Starting May 3, players may enter non-winning The Price is Right Fast Play tickets into this Second-Chance Drawing for a chance to win one top prize of $50,000, one prize of $10,000, one of two prizes of $5,000, and one of four prizes of $2,500, and one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Each non-winning $1 million The Price is Right scratch-off ticket submitted will be awarded 20 entries, and each non-winning The Price is Right Fast Play ticket will be awarded 10 entries.
Enter through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using the official app after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Both games will remain on sale after the second-chance promotion ends.