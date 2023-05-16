MIDDLETOWN — The Game of Life Second-Chance Drawing from the Pennsylvania Lottery is now open to players, offering a total of $160,000 in prizes, including money to play the Pennsylvania Lottery online.
Now through July 13, players may enter any non-winning ($10) The Game of Life Scratch-Off ticket purchased from a licensed Lottery retailer. Eligible Scratch-Offs may be entered for chances to win one top prize of $25,000, one of two prizes of $15,000, one of two prizes of $10,000, one of three prizes of $5,000, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Starting Tuesday, June 6, players may enter any non-winning ($5) The Game of Life Fast Play ticket purchased from a licensed Lottery retailer. Eligible Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win one top prize of $25,000, one prize of $15,000, one prize of $10,000, one of two prizes of $5,000, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Each non-winning The Game of Life Scratch-Off ticket submitted will receive 10 entries. Each non-winning The Game of Life Fast Play ticket will receive five entries. Randomly selected entries will be awarded a 2X, 5X, or 10X multiplier.
Enter by July 13 through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play, and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.