HARRISBURG — Many Americans will resume making student loan payments in October, so Attorney General Michelle Henry is offering tips for borrowers to protect themselves from scams when making those payments.
Scammers are always looking for new opportunities to catch consumers by surprise, so be wary of potential solicitation calls offering loan discharge, forgiveness, cancellation, or relief services for a fee. The United States Department of Education and your federal student loan servicer will never charge you a fee for enrolling in any repayment plan.
The Office of Attorney General encourages borrowers to be vigilant. Never answer your phone if you don’t recognize the number. If the caller is legitimate, they will leave a voicemail or send you a text message and/or email. If the voicemail, text or email seems suspicious, ignore it.
If you have questions about your student loans, that help is free through your loan servicer or the Department of Education. Your loan servicer may have changed during the payment pause, so if you do not know who your current loan servicer is, you may log onto your student loan account on www.studentaid.gov to find your current servicer. Contact your servicer directly through their website or the toll free number listed on the servicer’s official website.
When discussing your loan, make sure you are working with the U.S. Department of Education, Federal Student Aid, and your loan servicer. Never reveal to anyone your personal information or account password unless you are certain you are talking to your servicer or the government.
Your student loan servicer can help you:
Lower your student loan payment;
Understand your repayment options;
Provide you with information about consolidation; and,
Determine if you are eligible for PSLF loan forgiveness or other programs.
Again, you should never pay for financial aid advice or for help enrolling in income driven repayment plans, or any forgiveness programs.
The Attorney General encourages everyone working in public service occupations (more than 25% of employed Pennsylvanians work in public service) to enroll in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program by visiting studentaid.gov/PSLF.
In general, this program is available to government employees, military service members, non-profit employees, and many other occupations. If you enroll, you can earn forgiveness of your loans after 10 years of repayment while working for a qualifying employer.
The Attorney General also encourages student loan borrowers to enroll in the federal SAVE Plan. It is the new income driven repayment plan, and could reduce your payments significantly even if you were previously enrolled in an IDR plan.