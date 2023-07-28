HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley recently discussed Medicaid renewals, health insurance enrollment and answered questions live on air during the “Stay Covered PA” program hosted by ABC27.
Initially broadcast live across five stations in Pennsylvania, “Stay Covered PA” will continue to air for the next six months and is also available for streaming online.
During the program, Arkoosh and Trolley talked about how their agencies are working together to support Pennsylvanians through recent federal changes to Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) renewal requirements so that they can stay covered.
DHS and Pennie highlighted what has changed with Medicaid renewals, what help is available through DHS for Pennsylvanians to complete their renewals and how Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace, is ready to help those who are no longer eligible for Medicaid find high-quality, no-cost and/or low-cost health care plans.
Arkoosh also answered questions about the differences among health coverage programs, like CHIP, Medicare, and Medicaid, and shared important steps on how Pennsylvanians can help their renewal process go as smoothly as possible.
Pennsylvanians who get their health coverage through the state should get ready for their renewals right now by:
- Updating their contact information with DHS so that they receive information about their renewal and benefits. Contact information can include phone number, email and mailing address.
- Signing up for emails and text messages so they can receive timely information and alerts about their renewal, including when it is due and when their renewal paperwork is mailed to them.
- Checking their renewal due date so they know when to complete and return their renewal. Each person’s renewal date is unique to them and is usually at their normal time of renewal.
Pennsylvanians can update their contact information, check their renewal date, and report any changes to their personal circumstances:
- Online at dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS
- Via the free myCOMPASS PA mobile app
- By calling 1-877-395-8930 (or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia)
To learn more about Medicaid and CHIP renewals, visit dhs.pa.gov/StayCovered.