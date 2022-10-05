States deploy about 2,500 National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. Border Patrol agents, aided by a dog and a Black Hawk helicopter, search for a group of migrants evading capture at the base of the Baboquivari Mountains on Sept. 8, 2022, near Sasabe, Ariz. The desert region located in the Tucson sector just north of Mexico is one of the deadliest stretches along the international border with rugged desert mountains, uneven topography, washes and triple-digit temperatures in the summer months. Border Patrol agents performed 3,000 rescues in the sector in the past 12 months.