HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania ended the 2022-23 fiscal year with $44.9 billion in General Fund collections, Revenue Secretary Pat Browne reported. That total is $1.3 billion, or 3.1 percent, above the estimate.
Below is an overview of June revenue collections and final collections for the fiscal year:
Sales tax receipts totaled $1.2 billion for June, $31.0 million above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date sales tax collections total $14.0 billion, which is $209.5 million, or 1.5 percent, more than anticipated.
Personal income tax revenue in June was $1.4 billion, $137.8 million below estimate. This brings fiscal-year total PIT collections to $17.6 billion, which is $535.6 million, or 2.9 percent, below estimate.
June corporation tax revenue of $589.6 million was $252.9 million above estimate. Fiscal year-to-date corporation tax collections total $8.3 billion, which is $1.4 billion, or 19.8 percent, above estimate.
Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $128.7 million, $11.7 million above estimate. This brings the fiscal-year total to $1.5 billion, which is $62.3 million, or 4.3 percent, above estimate.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $64.6 million for June, $7.3 million below estimate. This brings the fiscal-year total to $643.8 million, which is $116.6 million, or 15.3 percent, less than anticipated.
Other general fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $179.2 million for the month, $0.5 million below estimate. This brings the fiscal-year total to $1.7 billion, which is $9.8 million, or 0.6 percent, below estimate.