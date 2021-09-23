HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania State Trooper Nickolas Elliott was issued a citation today for a summary offense of harassment. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) filed the charge following an investigation by the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.
The charge is based on an allegation of unwarranted use of force. PSP does not tolerate such action in any situation and takes these allegations seriously. As such and in accordance with 18 Pa.C.S. §2709(a)(1), a non-traffic summary charge of harassment was filed in District Court 33-3-02.
Trooper Elliott enlisted in the PSP in October 2016 and graduated as a member of the 148th cadet class. He is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Kittanning. Trooper Elliott has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charge against him.