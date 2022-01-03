HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 471 motor vehicle crashes, which killed two people and injured 97 others, during the New Year’s holiday weekend from Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022.
Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 278 DUI arrests. State Troopers also arrested 248 individuals on criminal charges and issued 10,233 traffic citations.
More information on 2022 New Year’s holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, statistical information was not collected during the 2020-2021 New Year’s holiday driving period.