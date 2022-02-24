HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police PSP arrested Scott Berdine today for sexual offenses against two children while they were between the ages of 6-8 years old. The alleged crimes occurred at a residence in Blacklick Township, Cambria County outside of Berdine’s regular work hours.
Berdine has been employed with the PSP as an Enforcement Officer 3 within the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement since September 2008. He is assigned to the Punxsutawney District Enforcement Office and is suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him.
The following felony and misdemeanor charges were filed by the PSP Troop A Ebensburg Criminal Investigation Unit in District Court 47-3-07:
- For acts committed by the accused to a girl (age 6-7) between Jan. 1, 2017 – Dec. 31, 2018: Rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors.
- For acts committed by the accused to a girl (age 6-8) between Jan. 1, 2019 – July 5, 2021, (2 counts) Involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, (3 counts) indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, and (2 counts) corruption of minors.
Copies of the criminal complaints may be obtained through District Court 47-3-07. Berdine was arraigned earlier Thursday before Magisterial District Judge John Prebish and bail was set at $75,000.