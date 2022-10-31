HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians of the 2023 Open Enrollment Period that begins tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace. Pennsylvanians can apply, compare plans, and enroll in high-quality health coverage all in one place. This annual Open Enrollment Period is an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to take advantage of substantial savings on 2023 coverage.
Pennie’s Open Enrollment Period runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, 2023, with Dec. 15 marking the deadline to select coverage that will begin New Year’s Day. For those enrolling between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, coverage will begin Feb. 1, 2023.
New this open enrollment, a recent change in federal policy has improved the affordability of health insurance for family members with insurance through a spouse or parent’s work. In 2023, Pennsylvanians asked to pay more than 9.2% of their household income for a family plan through a family member’s job can now come to Pennie to receive premium savings to reduce their cost of coverage. Some families have been locked out of receiving Affordable Care Act subsidies, even if the cost of a family plan was far more than 9.2% of their income. Pennsylvanians previously impacted by this issue can come back to Pennie to apply or update their application to enroll and receive the savings their family deserve.
Nine out of 10 Pennie customers qualify for financial savings, meaning most are eligible for subsidized monthly premiums on their health insurance. Currently, nearly 40% of Pennie customers pay less than $75 a month. Amidst rising inflation, Pennie helps keep insurance costs down, and Open Enrollment is the opportunity for Pennsylvanians to protect their health and wallets by getting the coverage and care they need.
All Pennsylvanians who are interested in affordable premiums on high-quality coverage should visit pennie.com today.
Pennie’s Plan Comparison Tool can provide a quick quote in advance of the application process.
Pennsylvanians should visit pennie.com before Jan. 15 and enroll in one of the high-quality options available in their area.
Pennsylvanians interested in shopping for and purchasing health coverage through Pennie can visit pennie.com 24/7 or call Pennie Customer Service at 1-844-844-8040, which is open 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. during open enrollment.