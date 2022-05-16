HARRISBURG — Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman reminded Pennsylvanians of the Pennsylvania Department of State’s election night returns website, which will offer up-to-the-minute results from counties after the polls close at 8 p.m. on May 17.
“Voters, candidates and the press can access this online resource, which provides the most comprehensive picture of how Pennsylvanians voted,” Chapman said. “The department will post unofficial results on the site as we receive reports from each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties after the polls close.”
People who visit electionreturns.pa.gov can customize their searches, receive timely updates, view results on mobile devices, use a location-based service through the “My County” link to instantly bring up their county’s election returns, and connect to each county’s election results website.
Chapman pointed out that Pennsylvania’s election laws do not currently allow counties to begin pre-canvassing mail-in and absentee ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day, so the public must be patient as elections officials take the time to count every vote.
“While we know voters and candidates will be eager to know the results election night, ensuring each vote is accurately and securely counted is our top priority,” Chapman added.
To date, more than 805,000 Pennsylvania voters requested a mail-in ballot, and more than 103,000 requested an absentee ballot ahead of the primary election.
Voters who have not voted by mail ballot can vote in person at their polling place. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.