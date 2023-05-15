HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro recently attended the ribbon-cutting for the new Salem Adult Citizens Center in Roslyn and highlighted his plan to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program for seniors. Providing a lifeline for Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who need it most is a priority in the governor’s budget – and his commonsense proposal will help seniors across the Commonwealth stay in their homes.
The governor’s budget proposes crucial investments to make more Pennsylvanians eligible for this critical program as they face inflation and rising costs. The proposed expansion of the program will help seniors who already depend on these rebates in every Pennsylvania county.
Shapiro’s proposal to expand the PTRR program would help Pennsylvanians stay in their homes by:
- Raising the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000;
- Increasing the income cap for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year;
- Tying the cap to increases in the cost of living;
- Making nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvanians eligible for the program, while many of the 400,000 people who already qualify will see their rebates nearly double.