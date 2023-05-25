SCRANTON — Gov. Josh Shapiro on Thursday signed an Executive Order directing the Pennsylvania Department of Aging to develop its Master Plan for Older Adults – a 10-year roadmap to meet the needs of Pennsylvania’s senior population and improve Commonwealth services for older Pennsylvanians.
Pennsylvania is home to 3.4 million seniors, with an older adult population that ranks fifth highest in the country. Shapiro is taking action to bring state agencies and community organizations together to deliver a roadmap that will help support older Pennsylvanians.
“I’ve heard firsthand from seniors who told me we need to do more to help them stay in their homes, tackle rising costs, and have a high quality of life – and they deserve our full support,” said Shapiro. “My Administration is making a long-term commitment to our seniors with this master plan and my commonsense proposal to expand the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which will put more money back in more Pennsylvanians’ pockets. Together, we’re going to continue delivering results and help our seniors receive the support they need in order to age with dignity.”
Shapiro was joined at Thursday’sExecutive Order signing by Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich, who will soon embark on a regional listening tour to highlight the Master Plan for Older Adults and actively engage seniors across the Commonwealth in the plan’s development.
In addition to creating the Master Plan, the Executive Order further directs the Department to, among other things:
- Identify relevant services to older Pennsylvanians provided by other agencies under the governor’s jurisdiction.
- Partner with traditionally disadvantaged or underserved communities to understand their specific needs as older Pennsylvanians and where gaps in services may exist.
- Establish at the Secretary’s discretion a working group to assist in gathering, reviewing, and studying data necessary for the Master Plan.
The Area Agencies on Aging and the Centers for Independent Living will host listening sessions where the public can learn more about the plan and how to submit their input. The stakeholder engagement process will involve outreach and requests for feedback from anyone or any group with an interest or with some interaction toward aging-related services, programs, and infrastructure.