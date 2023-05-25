Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Areas of frost formation, mainly in rural valley locations, where temperatures could fall as low as 34. * WHERE...Clearfield, Northern Centre, Southern Centre and Southern Clinton Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill unprotected outdoor vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&