HARRISBURG – The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee is announcing the Inaugural Celebration will be hosted at Rock Lititz, a live entertainment production complex in Lititz, Lancaster County.
The committee continues to plan a dynamic, interactive, and accessible celebration of the swearing of Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Austin Davis — and as part of that commitment, this is the first time an gubernatorial inaugural celebration will be held at this location.
“The Shapiro-Davis Inauguration will be a true celebration of Pennsylvania – representing our Commonwealth’s incredible diversity across every region,” said Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee Executive Director Amanda Warren. “This novel choice of location is reflective of an Inauguration that will be a fun, interactive series of events representing our entire Commonwealth. We are proud to partner with Rock Lititz as we continue planning a historic Inauguration that will bring people together and make Pennsylvania proud ahead of the beginning of the Shapiro-Davis Administration.”
The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee is committed to making this celebration accessible to all Pennsylvanians. Those interested in tickets to attend this celebration should visit shapiroinauguration.org, where more information will be available soon.