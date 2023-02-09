HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced friendly bets with Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
“Like millions of Pennsylvanians, Lori and I are excited to cheer on the Philadelphia Eagles and watch them bring the Lombardi Trophy back to the Commonwealth,” said Shapiro. “Pennsylvania is home to the greatest small businesses in the country – and while I love to share the best Pennsylvania has to offer with my friends in other states, the Eagles have been so good this season that I’m willing to double down on a win this week. Go Birds!”
Ahead of the game, Parson and Shapiro will exchange Eagles and Chiefs flags – and the governor of the losing team will hang the flag of the winning team in their office next week.
As part of the wager with Kelly, Shapiro has bet an assortment of food from Pennsylvania small businesses, including soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand Twisted Soft Pretzel Bakery in Levittown, Bucks County, Cheesesteaks from Tony Luke’s in Philadelphia, and Eagles Mini Donuts from Collegeville Italian Bakery in Montgomery County. Kelly has wagered Creekstone Farms Black Angus Beef and chocolate-covered sunflower seeds. The losing governor will send the winning governor those local foods so that they can enjoy the taste of victory themselves.
Shapiro and the First Lady will attend Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 12, cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles alongside thousands of fellow Pennsylvanians. Parson and Kelly will also attend Super Bowl LVII, and Shapiro plans to meet with them in Arizona ahead of the game to talk trash and ensure both governors are ready to fulfill their end of the bet.