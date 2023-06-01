HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of General Services Acting Secretary Reggie McNeil and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris announced contracting opportunities around plans to build the new Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Contractors are actively being solicited to provide their skills and experience to build this high-profile project. The opportunity to submit proposals will be available through Aug. 1.
“This construction project will enable us to ensure the Pennsylvania State Police will have the necessary infrastructure and facilities to provide the highest quality of training for decades to come,” Pennsylvania Department of General Services Acting Secretary Reggie McNeil said. “This project also presents the construction industry with the opportunity to participate in an estimated $200 million-plus project that will deliver value to Pennsylvania.”
The new PSP Academy replaces outdated, aging facilities with state-of-the-art, technologically advanced facilities that will meet the current training needs of the PSP and accommodate any future training needs that may arise.
In the governor’s budget proposal, Shapiro has offered critical investments in public safety, including investing $16.4 million for four new trooper cadet classes in 2023-24, which would hire and train 384 new troopers, helping to fill staffing gaps and provide more coverage across the Commonwealth. The governor has also proposed creating a Public Safety and Protection Fund, reducing PSP’s reliance on the Motor License Fund and freeing up funding for road and bridge projects while ensuring law enforcement has the resources they need to keep our communities safe.
“The new academy will allow the Pennsylvania State Police to train its cadets, current troopers, and federal and local law enforcement partners in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris. “The knowledge we will impart here will improve safety and security for all residents of Pennsylvania, creating safer and more secure communities across the Commonwealth.”
The PSP Academy project solicitation calls for the construction of a combined 366,000 square feet of new buildings on a 146-acre site that includes a gym; indoor shooting range; historical vehicle garage; new Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations Headquarters; and the Marquee Building, which will house the administrative/office areas, academic areas, training areas, auditorium, kitchen and cafeteria, and dormitories. All these new buildings will enable the PSP to provide world-class training at the Academy.
The PSP Academy Project will have four contracts being solicited: General contractor, HVAC, electrical and plumbing. Each contract has goals set for the participation of small diverse and veteran businesses. Potential prime contractors can search for businesses to help them meet the goals on the DGS Bureau for Diversity, Inclusion and Small Business Opportunities Supplier Search page.
Interested contractors can view the solicitation online, or visit www.emarketplace.state.pa.gov and search for project number “DGS C-0211-0005 Phase 5 Rebid.”