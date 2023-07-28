HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging today announced it will host a series of virtual listening sessions during the month of August to discuss and gather input on Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults; a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians.
The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.
In May, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order directing the department to develop the plan.
During the virtual listening sessions, the Department will present an overview of the plan with a concentration on AARP’s eight domains of livability for age-friendly communities on the following dates:
- Tuesday, August 8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Thursday, August 17 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, August 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
- Friday, August 25 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
The Area Agencies on Aging and the Centers for Independent Living will also host in-person listening sessions in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties where the public can learn about the plan and submit input.
The Department has created a list of these sessions organized by county on its website. This list will be updated as more sessions are scheduled.
The Department of Aging has created a webpage dedicated to the Master Plan for Older Adults, aging.pa.gov/MasterPlan, which provides information on why a master plan is needed, the core tenets, how the Department will gather input for the plan, resources and more.
Individuals who would like to submit input on the plan anytime can email AgingPlan@pa.gov.