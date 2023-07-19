HARRISBURG — Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger recently announced the approval of Braddock’s exit from distressed status under the Municipalities Financial Recovery Program, known as Act 47.
The Shapiro Administration, focused on boosting Pennsylvania’s economy, knows the importance of strengthening our communities to make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and prosper.
“This is a great day of celebration for Braddock, one that has been 35 years in the making,” said Secretary Siger. “I want to commend everyone who has worked together to put the borough on sound financial footing — the local officials, community leaders, businesses, and residents of Braddock for helping to make this day a reality. The Shapiro Administration knows that having strong, vibrant communities is a critical part of Pennsylvania’s economic competitiveness, and we look forward to our continued work together with Braddock to ensure it can thrive and prosper for years to come.”
Siger signed a formal determination letter finding that termination of the borough’s distressed status was appropriate under Section 255.1 of Act 47. The decision was made due to Braddock’s ability to effectively utilize the tools offered through the program to significantly improve its financial position and management infrastructure since entering Act 47.
United States Senator John Fetterman, who served as the mayor of Braddock from 2006 to 2019, congratulated Braddock on today’s achievement.
“This is a special day for Braddock,” said Fetterman. “I’m very proud that the borough has finally exited Act 47 status after many years of hard work to get back on track and get its finances in order. We began on this track when I was mayor, bringing in businesses and investment to help revitalize Braddock. And under the leadership of Mayor Delia, the borough has only continued its success. Thank you to everyone involved for your hard work to get us to this point.”
Braddock was designated as distressed on June 15, 1988, under Act 47. The determination was made because of the borough’s inability to pay employees and liabilities, which was caused by deteriorating economic conditions and an eroding tax base.
Braddock is the 24th municipality to recover from distressed status under act 47. Prior to Braddock, Rankin Borough, Allegheny County, was the most recent community to recover, exiting Act 47 status on May 24, 2023. For a full list of the municipalities that have recovered from distressed status under the program, please click on the Act 47 Financial Distress page of the DCED website.