HARRISBURG — At the PA Open Air Farmers Market at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg recently, Wolf administration officials reminded Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children program recipients to obtain and use their vouchers from the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program to purchase fresh and local fruits, vegetables, and herbs from FMNP-approved farmers at farmers markets and farm stands across the commonwealth.
“The Farmers Market Nutrition Program supports the health and wellbeing of seniors and families and helps facilitate even more connections and conversations between local farmers and communities, bringing neighbors together for nourishment,” said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “I encourage everyone with program vouchers to use them to pick up some local foods and know that you’re supporting a local farm family when you do.”
From June through September, the WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Programs provide low-income seniors and eligible participants in the WIC program with vouchers to purchase Pennsylvania-grown fruits, vegetables, and fresh-cut herbs from approved farm markets and farm stands across the commonwealth. In an effort to protect vulnerable Pennsylvanians, vouchers are distributed to participants from WIC clinics and Area Agencies on Aging.
The value of vouchers redeemed through the FMNP program and dollars directly supporting Pennsylvania farmers who participate in the program are more than $3 million annually.
To be eligible, seniors must be 60 years old by Dec. 31, 2022, and have incomes that do not exceed 185 percent of the federal poverty level, which is currently $25,142 per year for a single person or $33,874 for a household of two. Eligible seniors can contact their local Senior FMNP Agency for additional information regarding how to apply for vouchers. Women, and children ages 6 months to 4 years, who are participating in WIC are eligible to receive vouchers under the WIC FMNP. For more information on how to receive their vouchers, WIC recipients should contact their local WIC agency. Each eligible recipient receives four $6 checks to spend throughout the season. Participants may redeem vouchers from June 1 through Nov. 30.
Applications for the SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us or by phone at 1-866-550-4355. On-site County Assistance Office services are available if clients cannot access online services or need assistance that cannot be accessed through the COMPASS website, the myCOMPASS PA mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at (215) 560-7226 for Philadelphia clients or 1-877-395-8930 for clients in all other counties.
Pennsylvania farmers interested in participating in FMNP and being part of the solution to food insecurity in the community are encouraged to apply. Currently, there are more than 1,050 approved farmers at 828 farm stands and 344 farmers’ markets across the state.
For more information on FMNP or other food security resources in Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov/foodsecurity.