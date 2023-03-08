BELLEFONTE — B. Salamon, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Rockview, reported that inmate Robert Dale Williams, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell on March 3.
Prison staff and medical personnel immediately responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures. EMS arrived and advanced life support measures were continued as he was transferred to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he passed away at 4:38 p.m.
Williams was serving a 2-to-10-year sentence for retaliation against a witness or victim from Lancaster County. He entered the Department of Corrections system on Nov. 18, 2010, and had been at SCI Rockview since Oct. 15, 2021.
In accordance with state policy, the Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.
The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.