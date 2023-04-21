BELLEFONTE — B. Salamon, superintendent of the State Correctional Institution at Rockview, reported that inmate Richard Woods, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell on April 20.
Prison staff and medical personnel immediately responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures. EMS arrived and advanced life support measures were continued as he was transferred to Mount Nittany Medical Center, where he passed away at 7:38 a.m.
Woods was serving a life sentence for first degree murder from Philadelphia County. He had been at SCI Rockview since June 17, 2003.
In accordance with state policy, Pennsylvania State Police were notified and will conduct an investigation. The official cause of death will be determined by the Centre County Coroner’s Office.
The deceased’s next-of-kin has been notified.