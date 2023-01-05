HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Foundation recently announced that the Wolf Administration will be providing $5 million in grant funds for a new scholarship program for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania employees and their dependents who are pursuing higher education at a State System university.
Beginning with the Spring 2023 term, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania employees and eligible dependents will be able to apply to the PASSHE Foundation for a grant of up to $2,000 per academic year for full-time students and up to $1,000 for part-time students.
Scholarship funds may be used for expenses including tuition, room and board.