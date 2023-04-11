HARRISBURG — With the deadline to file 2022 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns approaching next week, the Department of Revenue is extending its customer service hours for taxpayers to get help over the phone. This will help taxpayers get the assistance they need prior to the April 18 filing deadline, Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne said.
Taxpayer service and assistance
Personal income tax assistance is available by calling 717-787-8201. Starting Tuesday, April 11, phone agents will be working between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, through the filing deadline of Tuesday, April 18. There will also be phone availability on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dialing 717-787-8201 will connect customers with the Department of Revenue’s Customer Experience Center.
Personal income tax assistance is also available through the department’s Online Customer Service Center. The Online Customer Service Center contains answers to hundreds of common income tax questions and allows taxpayers to securely submit a question to the department through a process that is similar to sending an email.
The Department of Revenue’s district offices are also open to provide customer service. Taxpayers are encouraged to call ahead to schedule an appointment and bring their Social Security cards and a photo ID with them to facilitate tax filing assistance. District offices are open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online by selecting the Where’s My Income Tax Refund? link on the department’s homepage, or by calling 1-888-PATAXES. Taxpayers will be prompted to provide their Social Security number and requested refund amount to obtain the current status.
Use myPATH to file state tax return for free
The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to electronically file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns with the department’s state-only filing system available at mypath.pa.gov. myPATH is a free, user-friendly option that allows most taxpayers to seamlessly file the Pennsylvania Income Tax Return (PA-40) and make income tax payments, as well as offering other services.
As a reminder, all taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2022 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight, Tuesday, April 18.