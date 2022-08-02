HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that older Pennsylvanians and Pennsylvanians with disabilities who qualify for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving even more money this year than they anticipated. A proposal to give one-time bonus rebates to claimants of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program recently became effective when Gov. Wolf signed Act 54 of 2022 into law.
Under the new law, Pennsylvanians who are approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive an additional one-time bonus rebate equal to 70 percent of their original rebate amount. This means the total amount a claimant will receive could be as much as $1,657.50 (up from a previous maximum of $975).
Wolf made these one-time bonus rebates possible by introducing a proposal earlier this year that called for using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to provide additional support to Pennsylvanians who benefit from the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Approximately $140 million in ARPA funding will be used to fund the one-time bonus rebates.
When Will Bonus Rebates Be
Distributed?
The Department of Revenue anticipates that bonus rebates will start being mailed and sent via direct deposit in early September.
As of mid-August, if you are a claimant who has already received your original rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, you will receive your additional bonus rebate in a one-time payment. The rebate will be delivered through the same method (check or direct deposit) that you elected on your original application form.
As of mid-August, if you are (a) an eligible claimant whose 2021 rebate application is still being processed; or (b) an eligible claimant who has not yet submitted your 2021 rebate application form, you will receive a combined rebate (original + bonus) in a one-time payment. You will receive your combined rebate through the same method you elected on your original application form (check or direct deposit).
The processing of rebates — and bonus rebates — will continue through the end of the year.
What Do You Need to Do to Receive Your Bonus Rebate?
If you are an eligible claimant of the Property/Tax Rent Rebate Program who has already filed an application (PA-1000) for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021, you do not need to take any further action. The Department of Revenue will take care of everything on the back end to ensure that you receive your original rebate and bonus rebate for the 2021 claim year.
For eligible claimants who have not yet filed an application, you are encouraged to do so. Eligible Pennsylvanians can do this online by visiting myPATH, the Department of Revenue’s online filing system. Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account (username/password). Claimants may also find a paper application and instructions on the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program by visiting www.revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.