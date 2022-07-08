HARRISBURG (TNS) — The Republican-controlled state Senate on Friday approved a measure that critics say could lead to a ban on abortions in Pennsylvania.
In a 28-22 vote, Republicans voted to approve a constitutional amendment that would add language to the Pennsylvania Constitution to state explicitly that the document does not guarantee any rights relating to abortion or public funding of abortions.
While the vote fell largely on party lines, three lawmakers broke from their ranks. Republican Senators Lisa Baker and Dan Laughlin voted against the constitutional amendment, while Sen. Lisa Boscola, a Democrat, voted in favor of it.
The measure is widely seen as a strike against executive power over the legislative process.
For almost eight years, GOP-sponsored measures aimed at limiting or banning abortions in Pennsylvania have met the veto pen of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, an ardent supporter of reproductive rights.
A Constitutional amendment, however, if approved by voters, would not require the governor’s support.
The amendment moves immediately to the House, but it has several hurdles to clear before nearing ratification: Proposed amendments to the Constitution must pass both chambers of the Legislature in two consecutive legislative sessions. After that, they must be advertised to the public before the next election.
The bill is in its first two-year session so must be advertised three months ahead of the Nov. 8 election if the Republican majority wants to get it to voters during the 2023-24 session that starts in January. The earliest the proposal could go before voters would be the May 16, 2023 primary.
The proposal is part of a larger package of constitutional amendments that would also require voters to show ID at polling places and allow gubernatorial candidates choose their own running mates.
The measure comes just two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson overturned Roe v. Wade, handing states the responsibility of determining whether women can access abortion services.
Pennsylvania is widely seen as a sanctuary state for people seeking abortions, among the 16 states and the District of Columbia that have laws that protect the right to abortion. Nine states have now banned abortion in the wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn and 22 states have laws that could be used to restrict the legal status of abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights advocacy group.
The GOP-led Legislature has for years pushed measures aimed at restricting or overturning the abortion law, each time meeting with Wolf’s veto.
Amendment sponsor Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair County insisted that the amendment would not ban abortions.
“This amendment changes nothing,” she said. “It doesn’t change the law and it does not affect any abortion law or regulation currently on the books. It simply maintains the status quo.”
Ward said her legislation does not say anything about medical procedures commonly used, for instance, to treat women who have had ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages.
Ward said women would still be allowed to have an abortion up to the 24th week of pregnancy as guaranteed by state’s Abortion Control Act.
“Nothing would prohibit that,” she said.
But Ward said her amendment would ensure that the General Assembly, not the courts, have a say in determining the laws that cover abortion.
“Without this amendment, the courts would be able to go against the will of the people,” Ward said. “This is wrong and this is not how democracy works. The people of Pa. should have a say in issues they feel strongly about.”
In an impassioned rebuttal, Democrats laid out a litany of reasons to oppose the constitutional amendment.
“Women should have the right to control what happens to their body,” said Sen. Anthony Williams of Philadelphia. “Men have that control. Women should have that control as well.”
“This amendment is a guaranteed death sentence for so many people,” said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti of Montgomery County. She said the amendment would also strike at the religious freedoms of Jewish people, whose faith guarantees the right to abortion care for women.
“This is an awful, awful amendment,” Cappelletti said.
Judy Schwank of Berks County warned that the chamber was “making a huge mistake” to think that “people, particularly women, are going to lie down and let this happen to them.”
Schwank said the amendment has a clear “end game in sight” and no amount of reassurances would convince objectors that its aim it not to ultimately strike down the right to an abortion.
“With this amendment, a line has been drawn to the women and men who are shocked, dismayed, outraged that something like this could happen in our Commonwealth,” she said. “Let me tell you something. Forget your outrage. Turn that into action...an election is coming.”
The abortion rights issue is emerging a central theme in the November governor’s race, pitting Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, an abortion rights supporter, squarely in opposition to Republican nominee Doug Mastriano, who advocates a ban on abortion without exceptions.
Mastriano took the floor during the vote debate, but he opted not to weigh in on the abortion issue amendment but rather the piece on voter ID.
Mastriano is the sponsor to a bill that would effectively ban abortion and is considered one of the more extreme abortion bills any lawmaker has introduced.