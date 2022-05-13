PHILADELPHIA — A report from the Philadelphia City Controller says there was lack of financial oversight within the city’s Sheriff Office, giving Sheriff Rochelle Bilal carte blanche in how to spend tens of millions of dollars every year.
“The findings in the audit are serious and need immediate attention. They demonstrate the deeply entrenched problems in the Sheriff’s Office, problems that Sheriff Bilal inherited from the sheriffs before her,” City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said.
“The Sheriff’s Office is operating outside of the checks and balances established in the Home Rule Charter meant to protect taxpayer funds from mismanagement or misuse,” Rhynhart wrote in the report.
Aside from the city funds budgeted for the Sheriff’s Office, it also manages the sale process for court-ordered mortgage and tax foreclosure of property and collects the revenue from those sales and fees. The office managed roughly 8,000-9,000 sales annually before the pandemic, but it’s difficult to say where that money goes or how it’s spent, the report says.
“The Sheriff’s Office does not maintain a comprehensive accounting system, or general ledger, to track the overall balance of the accounts or document complete records of financial transactions,” the report noted.