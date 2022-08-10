HARRISBURG — As many consumers across Pennsylvania continue working to manage higher summer energy bills – driven by increased electric energy costs and hot weather – the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advises residents and businesses served by several major utilities that electric generation prices for non-shopping customers are expected to rise again on Sept. 1.
The PUC does not regulate prices for the generation portion of electric bills, which are driven by market forces and are reset up or down several times per year, based on the cost of obtaining the energy that non-shopping customers use.
Generation prices are separate from the PUC-regulated rates that utilities charge for their distribution services – which cover the cost of operating and maintaining the infrastructure that delivers electricity to homes and businesses.
With the continued impact of higher than normal energy prices, consumers should explore ways to manage their utility expenses, including – utilizing energy efficiency and conservation measures, closely monitoring electric bills, reviewing supplier contracts, and discussing affordability programs with their utilities.
Sept. 1 “Price to Compare” Changes
Approximately half of Pennsylvania’s major electric distribution companies reset their energy prices on a quarterly basis, including PECO Energy, along with the state’s four FirstEnergy companies – Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power and West Penn Power.
Sept. 1 is the next date for the quarterly adjustments to the “Price to Compare” (PTCs) for non-shopping customers served by those EDCs and the utilities are reporting the following changes for residential customers:
- Met-Ed, up from 7.936 cents to 9.397 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) (18.4%);
- PECO, up from 7.637 cents to 8.508 cents per kWh (11.4%);
- Penelec, up from 8.443 cents to 10.021 cents per kWh (18.7%);
- Penn Power, up from 8.694 cents to 10.348 cents per kWh (19%); and
- West Penn Power, up from 8.198 cents to 8.306 cents per kWh (1.3%).
The PTC accounts for an average of 40% to 60% of the customer’s total utility bill. However, this percent varies by utility and by the level of individual customer usage. More information on pricing for electric generation supply, including product offerings from competitive electric generation suppliers, can be found on www.PAPowerSwitch.com.