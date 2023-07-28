HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys recently announced the Pennsylvania Insurance Department is seeking public input as it considers updating the Commonwealth’s essential health benefits benchmark plan. An EHB benchmark plan establishes the minimum essential health benefits that individual and small group health insurance plans must offer, pursuant to the Affordable Care Act.
A notice, scheduled to be published in the July 29 issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin, announces and outlines the public comment period on what benefits the plan should include, so that Pennsylvanians continue to have access to comprehensive coverage that is consistent with current medical practices.
The Affordable Care Act requires that Pennsylvania’s EHB benchmark plan provide coverage for at least the following benefit categories, subject to certain limitations outlined in the notice:
- Ambulatory patient services
- Emergency services
- Hospitalization
- Maternity and newborn care
- Mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment
- Prescription drugs
- Rehabilitative and habilitative services and devices
- Laboratory services
- Preventive and wellness services and chronic disease management
- Pediatric services, including oral and vision care
Pennsylvanians deserve access to comprehensive health coverage that covers a wide range of benefits relevant to their health needs. The Shapiro Administration recognizes the necessity of being responsive to these needs, and PID is committed to working with consumers as it considers changes to the benchmark plan.
Comments from Pennsylvanians may be submitted by email to RA-IN-PolicyOffice@pa.gov. Comments can also be submitted via mail, Attn: Katie Merritt, Policy Director, 1326 Strawberry Square, Harrisburg, PA 17120.
Comments will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 1.