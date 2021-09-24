HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania state Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Nanticoke, has introduced legislation that looks to enhance protections for meatpacking and food processing workers.
House Bill 1874 would require employers at meat packing and food processing companies to provide adequate training, paid sick time, and health care in the event of a workplace injury. Workplace health and safety committees at every facility and industry-specific pandemic protocols for future public health emergencies would be required.
“We have known from the start of the pandemic there are myriad dangerous issues that continue to impact the health and safety of these critical workers,” Mullery said in a news release. “My bill would ensure that the workers who process and package our food are protected, which in turns protects all of us who purchase those goods at the supermarket.”
The bill is pending before the House Labor & Industry Committee. It has 21 co-sponsors.