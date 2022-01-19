HARRISBURG — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recently invited proposals for up to $2 million in funding for projects to increase sales, quality and production of Pennsylvania wine, beer and cider. The Department of Agriculture’s Wine Marketing and Research Board and Malt and Brewed Beverage Board will review and recommend projects for funding by the PA Liquor Control Board.
“Pennsylvania’s craft beer, cider and wine industries offer not only the appeal of the local flavors and fruit that go into them, but an opportunity for an experience at a vineyard in the countryside, a cidery in an orchard or a craft brewery in any of our diverse towns and cities,” said Sec. Redding. “These grants expand economic opportunities for our growers and spur innovative ideas to introduce visitors to the diversity of Pennsylvania agriculture and the beauty of our commonwealth.”
In October 2021, the Wolf Administration awarded nearly $2 million to fund 15 projects to increase cider, craft beer, cider and wine tourism and marketing; research to protect the wine industry from invasive spotted lanternflies and severe weather threats, improve fruit yield and flavor, and develop the local supply of hops to shorten the supply chain; and support strategic planning to help industry recover from the pandemic.
Detailed guidelines and instructions for Wine Marketing and Research Grant applications can be found in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. One-page concept papers outlining the activities involved in each funded project are due by Friday, Feb. 11. Proposals should be submitted to RA-AGCommodities@pa.gov.
Detailed guidelines and instructions for Malt and Brewed Beverage Grant applications can be found in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. One-page concept papers outlining the activities involved in each funded project are due by Friday, Feb. 11. Proposals should be submitted to RA-AGCommodities@pa.gov.
For more information on grants and initiatives to protect and grow Pennsylvania agriculture, visit agriculture.pa.gov.