HARRISBURG — Starting this week, 283,468 older homeowners, renters and people with disabilities across Pennsylvania started to have rebates issued totaling nearly $132 million on July 3.
The rebates will be distributed to eligible Pennsylvanians who submitted an application through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2022.
“Since this program’s inception in 1971, it has delivered more than $8 billion in property tax and rent relief. This has made a tremendous impact for people in communities throughout Pennsylvania who benefit from this program,” Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said.
“We also want everyone to know that there is still time to apply for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022,” Browne continued.
“If you know of a friend or family member who may be eligible, encourage them to check their eligibility status and file an application prior to the deadline on Dec. 31, 2023.”
As specified by law, rebates cannot be issued prior to July 1. The initial rebate distribution is starting this year on July 3.
Applicants who submitted their bank account information on their application forms will receive their rebates through direct deposit. Applicants who requested a paper check to be mailed to them should expect to receive their payment in the mail.
After the initial distribution of rebates in early July, rebates will be distributed as claims are received and processed.
As the rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022 start going out July 3, Gov. Josh Shapiro is calling for a major expansion of the PTRR program in his 2023-24 proposed budget.
The Governor’s commonsense proposal would provide a lifeline for Pennsylvania renters and homeowners who need it most, and help more seniors across the Commonwealth stay in their homes.
Under the governor’s proposal, the maximum standard rebate would increase from $650 to $1,000.
Meanwhile, the income limits for renters and homeowners would be made equal and both increase to $45,000. Those income limits would also be tied to the cost of living moving forward, which means people who receive a rebate won’t have to worry about losing their eligibility through no fault of their own in the years to come.
Ultimately, the governor’s proposal would result in nearly 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians qualifying for a property tax or rent rebate.
t the same time, the Department of Revenue estimates that 86 percent of the 430,000 claimants who already qualify will see their rebates increase.