MIDDLETOWN — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Westmoreland County sold a winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth $206.9 million for the Wednesday, Aug. 3 drawing.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball 11, to win a jackpot worth an estimated annuity value of $206.9 million, or $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding.
Sheetz, 205 North Center Ave., New Stanton, earns a $100,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.
“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winner and our retailer for selling this big Powerball jackpot-winning ticket,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Thanks to our network of almost 10,000 retailers and players across Pennsylvania, over the past 50 years the Lottery has been able to fulfill its mission of responsibly generating funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”
The Powerball jackpot had been rolling since June 29, 2022, when the last jackpot worth $366.7 million was won in Vermont. In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run generated more than $18.3 million in sales, creating a profit of $7.3 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
The last time the Powerball jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was back in March of 2018, when a $456.7 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Lancaster County.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
More than 28,700 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,300 purchased with Power Play and more than 3,600 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time.
The Powerball jackpot reset to an estimated annuity value of $20 million, or $11.8 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, August 6.
Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.