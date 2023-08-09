HARRISBURG — Treasurer Stacy Garrity recently congratulated the General Assembly and Gov. Josh Shapiro for expanding Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program and encouraged eligible residents to apply now for the 2023 rebate.
“Expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program will help some of the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians – especially seniors on fixed budgets – at a time when the effects of historically high inflation continue to wreck household budgets,” Garrity said. “This essential program has provided more than $7.3 billion in relief since it started in 1971. One of Treasury’s highest priorities is processing these payments quickly to get the funds into the hands of the people who need them. The General Assembly and the Governor deserve a lot of credit for expanding it to help even more of our citizens.”
As of Aug. 4, Treasury has processed 311,298 payments totaling $145.4 million for this year’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program. The deadline to apply for a rebate this year has been extended to Dec. 31, 2023.
“I encourage everyone who is eligible for this year’s rebates to apply as soon as possible,” Garrity said. “Treasury prioritizes getting these payments out the door and we will make payments on a rolling basis as applicants are approved by the Department of Revenue.”
Starting in 2024, the maximum standard rebate will increase from $650 to $1,000. The household income limit for property tax rebates will increase to $45,000 (up from the current $35,000 limit). The limit for rent rebates will also increase to $45,000 (up from $15,000).
Beginning in 2025, the new income limits will be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. That calculation will be done by the Secretary of Revenue.
The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older. Some homeowners may qualify for supplemental rebates.
For more information about eligibility, Pennsylvanians can contact their state legislators, visit the Department of Revenue’s website, revenue.pa.gov, or call 888-222-9109. Applications can be filed online through the Department of Revenue’s myPATH system.
Anyone who has already applied for this year’s rebate can check the status by using the Where’s My Rebate? online tool.