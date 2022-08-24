HARRISBURG — Treasurer Stacy Garrity wants to make sure Pennsylvanians who use the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program know about the one-time bonus rebate that’s available this year.
The state Treasury Department started sending the one-time rebate payments this week to eligible applicants who are set up to receive direct deposit. Paper checks will be mailed starting Friday, Aug. 26.
“Sky-high inflation is hitting renters and homeowners hard all across Pennsylvania,” Garrity said. “With so many people struggling to make ends meet right now, Treasury is committed to sending out these payments as quickly as possible. I hope everyone who is eligible will apply for this relief, as the deadline has been extended through the end of the year. I commend the General Assembly and the Governor for designating American Rescue Plan Act funds to help some of our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians.”
The bonus rebate, approved as part of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 state budget, is funded by $140 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Bonus rebates are equal to 70% of the original rebate amount for every claimant who is approved for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021.
Pennsylvanians who have already filed for a rebate this year do not need to take any additional action to receive the one-time bonus payment, which will be sent automatically.
Anyone who has not yet applied, or whose application is still being processed, beyond mid-August will receive one combined payment including the original rebate amount and one-time bonus. Program claimants can expect to receive a letter from the Department of Revenue detailing their bonus rebates. More information on the one-time bonus rebates can be found on Revenue’s website.
The deadline to submit applications has been extended to Dec. 31. Treasury began rebate payments on July 1. Payments beyond July 1 are being processed as applications are approved by the Department of Revenue.