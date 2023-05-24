ANNVILLE — The Memorial Day holiday is a time to honor the fallen and serves as a reminder that one way to pay tribute to those who have served our country is to donate to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund.
The Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial, located at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville, Lebanon County, stands in lasting tribute to those who served our state and nation in times of war and peace. This monument is nationally recognized as the largest veteran’s memorial located in any of the national cemeteries.
“Since World War II, this nation has seen more than one million men and women die during war protecting our freedom. The memorial, located at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, is one way to keep their legacy of sacrifice alive in our hearts,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). “Donating in support of the Veterans’ Memorial is a great way to pay tribute. Donations help to preserve the memorial, which is currently undergoing essential structural repairs funded in part by generous donations of Pennsylvanians.”
One hundred percent of donations go toward the upkeep such as landscaping, lighting, and fountains as well as needed maintenance for structural and cosmetic components throughout the memorial. Donations, which are tax-deductible, are more important now than ever as the memorial is currently undergoing structural repairs caused by 20 years of exposure to the elements.
Donations can be made to the Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov or by sending a check made payable to the “Pennsylvania Veterans’ Memorial Trust Fund” and mailed to: DMVA Office for Veterans Affairs, Bldg. 9-26, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002. Donations can be made “In Honor Of,” “In Memory Of” or “On Behalf Of.”
The memorial, which was closed in October 2022 for $3.6 million in structural repairs, is expected to reopen to the public later this year.
Anyone interested in supporting additional veteran’s causes can visit www.donate.dmva.pa.gov to consider contributing to the Veterans’ Trust Fund, the Military Family Relief Assistance Program or any of the six Veterans Homes Resident Welfare Funds.