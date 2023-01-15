HARRISBURG — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee will celebrate Pennsylvania’s rich food history and heritage with vendors from across the Commonwealth being represented at Tuesday’s celebration. In Pennsylvania, food and drink is an important piece of our shared history, tradition, and culture. From Lavery Brewing Company in Erie to Yost’s Dutch Maid Bakery in Johnstown, the Inaugural Celebration will showcase the very best of what Pennsylvania has to offer.
“We are thrilled to feature an amazing array of Pennsylvania businesses from across the Commonwealth at the Inaugural Celebration,” said Amanda Warren, Executive Director of the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee. “Governor-Elect Shapiro knows our local businesses are the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy — so we are proud to have over 60 locally owned and operated businesses partnering with us to mark the beginning of the Shapiro-Davis Administration.”
See below for a full list of the Inaugural Celebration featured vendors:
- 1-900 Ice Cream – Ardmore
- 2SP Brewing Company – Aston
- Armstrong Valley Vineyard and Winery – Halifax
- Aunt Debby’s Desserts – Hummelstown
- Baked with love by Bubbe – Warrington
- Bald Birds/Four Birds – Audubon
- Brewgentlemen – Braddock
- Carmi Soul Food – Pittsburgh
- Charles Jacquin et Cie – Philadelphia
- Chellas Arepa Kitchen – Lancaster
- Conshohocken Italian Bakery – Conshohocken
- D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc – Pottsville
- Dairymen’s Association – statewide
- Dancing Gnome – Pittsburgh
- Eat’n Park – Pittsburgh
- Enrico Biscotti Company – Pittsburgh
- Federal Donuts – Philadelphia
- Friscos Chicken – Lancaster County
- Galen Glen Winery – Andreas in Schuylkill County
- Gertrude Hawk – Scranton
- Happy Valley Winery – State College
- Hatfield – Bucks County
- Hershey’s – Hershey
- IC Light – Pittsburgh
- Joe Jurgielewicz & Son Duck Farm – Hamburg
- Julius Sturgis Pretzel Bakery – Lititz
- Juniata Brewing Company – Huntingdon
- Just Born Quality Confections – Philadelphia
- Keystone Potato Products, LLC.
- Lavery Brewing Company – Erie
- Liberty Pole Spirits / Mingo Creek Craft Distillers – Washington County
- Logyard Brewing – Kane
- Martin’s Snacks – York County
- Masser Family of Companies – Sacramento
- Mountain Laurel Spirits – Bristol
- NemacoliN – Farmington
- Oakmont Bakery – Pittsburgh
- Philadelphia Distilling, LLC – Philadelphia
- Phillips Mushrooms – Kennett Square
- Prantl’s – Pittsburgh
- Primanti Brothers – Pittsburgh
- Robert Mazza, Inc. T/A Mazza Vineyards – Erie
- S Clyde Weaver – Lancaster
- Salonika Imports & EVIA – Pittsburgh
- Sandy’s Boo Delights at Dana’s Bakery – Homewood
- Setter Ridge Vineyards – Kutztown
- Seven Mountain Wine Cellars – Spring Mills
- Sheetz – Altoona
- Stony Run Winery – Breinigsville
- Susquehanna Brewing Co. LLC
- Sylvan Inc. – Kittanning
- Tastykakes (Flower foods) – Philadelphia
- TFB Catering – Harrisburg
- This Life Forever Inc – Allentown
- Triple Bottom Brewing Company – Philadelphia
- Tröegs Independent Brewing – Hershey
- Two Locals – Philadelphia
- Two Robbers – Philadelphia
- Vault Brewing Company – Yardley
- Vynecrest Winery – Breinigsville
- Wallenpaupack Brewing Company – Wallenpaupack
- Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery – Manheim
- Wawa – Media
- Wigle Whiskey – Pittsburgh
- Wilbur Chocolate – Lancaster County
- Winery at Wilcox – Wilcox
- Yards – Philadelphia
- Yost’s Dutch Maid Bakery – Johnstown