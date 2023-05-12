HARRISBURG — Colonel Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 49 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class was the 166th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
“The women and men of the 166th Cadet Class have completed one of the most intense and comprehensive basic training courses in the nation,” said Colonel Paris. “They are now prepared to join the ranks of the long gray line which has provided the most professional law enforcement services to the citizens of Pennsylvania since 1905. As Governor Shapiro has said, Pennsylvanians deserve to be safe and feel safe, and that is exactly what these young Troopers will ensure happens.”
Five cadets received special awards and recognition during today’s ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County.
The new troopers will report to the following troops May 22:
Troop A
- Robert D. Bastian
- Cassidy N. Honkus
Troop B
- Trevor D. Hicks
- Andrew C. Homyak
Troop C
- Nathan S. Barron
- Bayden M. Davenport
- Collin R. DeLattre
- Ryan S. Good
- John R. Herold
- John P. Matacic II
- Mitchell L. Lapp
- Shon M. Seibert-Reed
- Ryan D. VanTine
- Salvador Zepeda III
Troop E
- Cooper D. LeGuard
- Ryan J. Marcella
- Justin M. Wehrli
Troop F
- Cody A. Fisher
- Brock W. Port
- Robert F. Smith
- Kody K. Taylor
- Troop H
- Kolten A. Conrad
- Tanner L. Kresovich
- Travis L. Lamereaux
- John D. Lane
- Justin R. McDonnell
- Michael P. Posteraro Jr.
- Aaron D. Rahn
- Emilio N. Rizzo Jr.
- Robert E. Valatka
- Joshua M. Zukoski
Troop J
- Austin J. Billet
- Kyle E. Connelly
- Daniel R. Kornfeind
- Kyle R. Munro
- Takoda C. Perez
Troop K
- Maximilian J. Baptiste
- Jason P. Eckman
- Patrick S. Galvin
- Jermaine J. Graham
- Eduardo A. Lopez
- Tyler R. Martin
- Ryan M. Reeves
- Scott A. Serpe
- Edward D. Svarchevsky
- Jared D. Widmer
- Ryan A. Wolk
- James J. Yezzo
Troop L
Jacob W. Luckenbill