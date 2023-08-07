HARRISBURG — Col. Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, recently announced the commencement of a pilot program designed to ensure department readiness for implementing body-worn cameras.
Paris said patrol troopers assigned to Troop H, Carlisle will wear the cameras while on duty. As a cost reduction measure, the department uses a shared service model.
Eighteen cameras allotted to Carlisle get passed between troopers during shift changes.
When the 60-day trial run pilot program concludes, the department plans to implement body-worn cameras at all of its 87 patrol stations.