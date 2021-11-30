HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 1,155 crashes, including five fatal collisions, in which five people were killed during the Thanksgiving holiday driving period from Nov. 24-28, 2021.
Of the 1,155 total crashes investigated, 91 were alcohol-related, two were alcohol-related fatal crashes and 225 people were injured. State police also made 533 DUI arrests over the long holiday weekend. In addition, troopers issued 10,126 speeding citations, 849 citations for failing to wear a seat belt and 84 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats.
These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.