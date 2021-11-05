HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate passed Officer John Wilding’s Law, which creates a new offense for knowingly and intentionally evading arrest or detention on foot.
Senate Bill 814 introduced by Sens. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, and John Yudichak, I-Nanticoke, was created in response to Wilding’s death from injuries sustained while chasing three armed robbery suspects in a West Scranton neighborhood in July 2015.
The existing statute prohibits fleeing from an officer in a vehicle or struggling with an officer during an attempted lawful arrest, but it does not comment on fleeing on foot or injuring bystanders.
The bill would establish the new offense and set offense grades, including a second degree misdemeanor for those who flee or attempt to evade arrest, a third degree felony if another person is caused bodily injury as a result and a second degree felony if a person dies as a result.
The bill also creates the new offense of harming a police animal while evading arrest or detention.
“Officer Wilding gave his life in service to the citizens of Scranton and our great Commonwealth,” Yudichak said. “Senate Bill 814 ensures that his life will forever be honored by protecting the men and women of law enforcement with the addition of a new offense, evading arrest on foot, as a felony offense in the crimes code.”
The bill has been sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.