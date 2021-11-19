HARRISBURG — Legislation to advance tax reform and eliminate a disadvantage for small businesses was approved by the Pennsylvania Senate.
Senate Bill 347, sponsored by Sen. John DiSanto, R-Dauphin, mirrors the federal Internal Revenue Code to allow small businesses a “like-kind” exchange for tax deferral when property is exchanged for similar property. This facilitates businesses investing in job-creating assets that are necessary to stay competitive, a Senate Republicans news release said.
Every state except Pennsylvania provides a similar option to this federal law at the state level.
The bill is part of the Small Business Tax Reform Package to help small businesses, which account for 65 percent of the workforce in the commonwealth, recover from COVID-19 pandemic.
“My legislation levels the playing field for small businesses looking to expand or even relocate in our Commonwealth,” DiSanto said. “Like-kind exchange treatment can be a deciding factor for real estate transactions, and my bill will improve Pennsylvania’s business climate to encourage economic growth and job creation.”
The bill was sent to the House for consideration.