HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2023.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in July, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was also at 3.5%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from June. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.8 percentage points below its July 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was down 9,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 6,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 15,000.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 14,400 over the month to a new record high of 6,149,000 in July. This was the seventh month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from June in eight of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education & health services (+6,700), which rose to a record high level. Professional & business services also rose to a record high.
Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 143,100 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+45,200) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.