HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its preliminary employment situation report for Aug. 2023 on Friday.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 3.5 percent in August, remaining the lowest rate on record back to January 1976. The United States’ unemployment rate was up three-tenths of a percentage point from July to 3.8 percent. The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.8 percentage points below its August 2022 level of 4.3 percent, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 1,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 6,000 from July and unemployment fell by 4,000.
Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 15,800 over the month to a new record high of 6,164,500 in August. This was the eighth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from July in eight of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in education and health services by 7,400. This is a record high level. Construction and trade, transportation and utilities also rose to record high levels in August.
Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 153,800 with gains in all 11 super-sectors. Education and health services had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors, by a gain of over 50,000.
