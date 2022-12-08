HARRISBURG — Gov.Tom Wolf on Thursday announced that Pennsylvania is receiving $6.6 million from President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, these are the first funds to be awarded of the more than $100 million to be managed by the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority.
“Pennsylvania’s lack of affordable, accessible broadband is one of the biggest challenges holding our economy back,” said Wolf. “This $6.6 million is the beginning of a generational change waiting for Pennsylvanians. With guidance from the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority, distribution will be carefully targeted for guaranteed progress.”
Kevin Gallagher, senior advisor to the U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, joined Wolf in his Reception Room at the Capitol today for the announcement.
“Pennsylvanians understand that unequal access to the Internet means unequal access to educational, economic and healthcare services and opportunities,” Raimondo said. “These grants will put Pennsylvania on the path to equitably achieve high-speed Internet service for all residents. I commend Gov. Wolf for his commitment to the ‘Internet for All’ initiative to provide digital equity across Pennsylvania.”
Pennsylvania’s $6.6 million award includes funding from two programs:
- $5 million from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs.
- $1.6 million from the Digital Equity Act to ensure that all people and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to reap the benefits of a digital economy.
The $6.6 million will be administered by the Pennsylvania Broadband Authority, which just last week released the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Statewide Broadband Plan to address the immediate and long-term needs of Pennsylvanians.
The Authority’s Plan to expand broadband across the commonwealth focuses on the challenges and opportunities including improving broadband service infrastructure and availability, digital equity and affordability, device and technology access, and digital literacy and technical support. With a clear picture of the current state of broadband in Pennsylvania outlined—including up to 800,000 unserved Pennsylvanians—the Plan includes actionable steps to achieve universal broadband access.