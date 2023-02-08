Pennsylvania’s sales tax rate beats most of it neighbors, even if it doesn’t stand out nationally, according to a new study.
An analysis by the Tax Foundation found that Pennsylvania is 34th-highest for its combined state and local sales tax of 6.34%, below the national average of about 7.07%. The state tax rate of 6% is the 17th-highest in the country, but low local taxes make the average overall burden lower for residents.
Across America, 45 states and Washington D.C. levy a sales tax.
Pennsylvania’s lower-than-average tax rate looks better in comparison to its border states. While Delaware has no sales tax and Maryland’s 6% rate beats Pennsylvania, all other neighbors have a higher rate. The highest of the state’s neighbors is New York – where its 8.52% rate ranks it 10th nationwide.
Sales taxes bring in a significant amount of revenue for the state. In 2021, residents paid about $1,058 in sales taxes on average in retail sales. Almost 28% of Pennsylvania’s tax revenues come from sales taxes.
The Tax Foundation noted that businesses sometimes locate themselves just outside the borders of states with higher rates just to save money. The foundation advised state and local government to be “cautious” about raising rates too high, which could yield less revenue in the long run.