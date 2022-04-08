HARRISBURG — According to a recent study, Pennsylvania’s Problem-Solving Courts programs have resulted in increased success for participants and significant cost savings to taxpayers.
Supported in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, the courts worked with NPC Research to perform a statewide study of Pennsylvania’s Adult Drug Treatment Courts (ATCs) and Driving Under the Influence Courts (DUI) between 2013 and 2018.
In commissioning the study, the courts charged NPC Research with evaluating program costs and measuring outcomes including those related to participant recidivism.
According to the report, all Pennsylvania DUI Courts showed reductions in recidivism for all charge types at three-year post entry, with the overall reduction in recidivism for DUI court participants at 36 percent.
Statewide, DUI courts saved more than $8.5 million for the three years after program entry as a result of fewer rearrests, court cases and person and property victimization, according to the study results.
The study also found that a majority of Pennsylvania’s ATCs showed reductions in recidivism by more than 75 percent in some programs, with a majority demonstrating better results than comparison groups for all rearrests.
Like DUI Courts, ATCs have saved nearly $50 million statewide over three years due to decreased arrests, fewer court dates, jail days saved and victimizations due to person or property crimes.
The first problem-solving court in Pennsylvania opened in Philadelphia in 1997 as an adult drug court program. Since then, the problem-solving court movement in the Commonwealth has expanded to include DUI courts, mental health courts, juvenile drug courts and veterans’ courts.
These courts — referred to as treatment courts — focus on specific types of behaviors or conditions, often linked to crime and social problems which have a major impact on the courts, jails and prisons.
The goal of problem-solving courts is to supervise the treatment and rehabilitation of carefully screened and selected defendants to try to change their behavior. Instead of a jail sentence, defendants are given counseling, treatment for their addictions or illnesses, educational assistance and healthcare support.
The progress of each defendant is strictly monitored by the court. Success depends on a partnership between the criminal justice system and the participant.
Defendants who complete their court-supervised programs and graduate may have the charges that brought them to court dismissed and/or their term of supervision reduced. Their criminal records may be expunged.