MIDDLETOWN — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $226,994,140 in prizes during April, including one top prize of $5 million claimed by two players from Dauphin County. Additionally, three top prizes worth $1 million were claimed by players from Philadelphia, Lancaster and Greene counties.
Congratulations to the retailer who earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket worth $5 million, and to the retailers who each earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off tickets worth $1 million. They are:
- Herr Quick Stop, 2201 Herr St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County ($10,000 bonus);
- Giant Eagle, 100 Sugar Run Rd., Waynesburg, Greene County ($5,000 bonus);
- Josie’s Cigarette Outlet, 2651 S. 15th St., Philadelphia ($5,000 bonus);
- Turkey Hill, 1349 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, Lancaster County ($5,000 bonus).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during April included:
- Five prizes of $500,000;
- One prize of $300,000;
- Ten prizes of $250,000; and
- Seven prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many scratch-off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.
Scratch-off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $5 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a scratch-off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.
The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.