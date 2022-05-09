MIDDLETOWN — Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Friday, May 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $210,000. The winning tickets were sold in Berks, Blair, and Allegheny counties.
Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 4-8-14-16-24, to win individual prizes of $70,000, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets were sold by:
- Redner’s Quick Shoppe, 3401 Pricetown Road, Fleetwood, Berks County;
- Buster’s Restaurant & Six-Pack, 111 Allegheny St., Hollidaysburg, Blair County; and
- Giant Eagle, 7000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, Allegheny County.
More than 62,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
Treasure Hunt debuted in May 2007 and is drawn during the day, seven days a week. Ticket sales end at 1:05 p.m. each day and drawing results are posted at palottery.com after 1:35 p.m.