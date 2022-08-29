MIDDLETOWN — Five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, Aug. 27, drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. The winning tickets were sold in Philadelphia, Monroe, York, Clearfield and Allegheny counties.
Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 5-10-14-17-18, to win individual prizes of $25,400, less applicable withholding. The winning tickets were sold by:
- Philly Donut, 6518 Woodland Ave., Philadelphia;
- Sheetz, 2008 Route 611, Swiftwater, Monroe County;
- Carroll Motor Fuels, 62 North Main St., Stewartstown, York County;
- Sheetz, 2120 Blinker Parkway, DuBois, Clearfield County; and
- Mt. Washington Shop ‘N Save, 125 Virginia Ave., Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.
More than 41,800 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.
Treasure Hunt debuted in May 2007 and is drawn during the day, seven days a week. Ticket sales end at 1:05 p.m. each day, and drawing results are posted at palottery.com after 1:35 p.m.