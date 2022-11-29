CRESSON — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket sold for the Monday, Nov. 28 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 13-16-19-23-26, to win $117,000 less withholding. Sheetz, 7551 Admiral Peary Hwy., Cresson, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
More than 35,500 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed, and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.
Treasure Hunt debuted in May 2007 and is drawn during the day, seven days a week. Ticket sales end at 1:05 p.m. each day, and drawing results are posted at palottery.com after 1:35 p.m.